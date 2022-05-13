Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.17.

TREX opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Trex has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Trex by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

