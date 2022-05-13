Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

TCN traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

