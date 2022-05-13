Trinity Network Credit (TNC) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,933.00

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $115,052.11 and approximately $4,933.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,061.77 or 1.00105357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00105004 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.