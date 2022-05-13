Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25. Trisura Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

