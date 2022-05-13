Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSU. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cormark lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.50.
Shares of TSU opened at C$31.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.12 and a twelve month high of C$49.43.
About Trisura Group (Get Rating)
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
