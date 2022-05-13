Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Stock analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:DCFC opened at $7.65 on Friday. Tritium DCFC has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth about $2,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

