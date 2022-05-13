Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. 169,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,467,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

