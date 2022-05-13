Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 577,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,972. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

