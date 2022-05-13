Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will post $216.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $218.90 million. Trupanion posted sales of $168.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $887.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $877.80 million to $895.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,219. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $2,236,447. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.