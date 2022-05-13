Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $100.30

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.30 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 103.70 ($1.28), with a volume of 925784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.29).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 390 ($4.81) to GBX 168 ($2.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 440 ($5.42) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 297.60 ($3.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96. The company has a market cap of £445.67 million and a PE ratio of -19.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.37.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

