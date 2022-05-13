TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.TTEC also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. TTEC has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TTEC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in TTEC by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

