Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Shares of TRQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. 124,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,706. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,724,000 after acquiring an additional 221,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $21,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

