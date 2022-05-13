TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 17%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 17% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 100,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,851,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several analysts recently commented on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -3.79.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,705 shares of company stock worth $123,019.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in TuSimple by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.