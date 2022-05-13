Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $233,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,325. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,949,000 after buying an additional 1,497,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,522,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,012,000 after buying an additional 182,684 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,341,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,376,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

