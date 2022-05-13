Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) EVP Amy Tu Sells 3,346 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.
Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
