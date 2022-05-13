Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) EVP Amy Tu Sells 3,346 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

