UBS Group Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $93.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

PZZA opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.22. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $78.56 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

