Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $60.84. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCTT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

