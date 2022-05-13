Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,160.01

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,160.01 ($38.96) and traded as high as GBX 3,232 ($39.85). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,202 ($39.48), with a volume of 203,004 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($28.97) to GBX 3,500 ($43.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,942.86 ($36.28).

The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,250.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,159.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

In related news, insider Jos Sclater sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,191 ($39.34), for a total value of £406,852.50 ($501,605.84). Also, insider Simon Pryce sold 32,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,163 ($39.00), for a total transaction of £1,031,644.08 ($1,271,907.39).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

