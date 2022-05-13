Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNIEF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

