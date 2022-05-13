Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.55) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.92) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($56.71) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($56.71) price objective on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,935.83 ($48.52).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 58.50 ($0.72) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,747 ($46.20). 2,449,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,502.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,741.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.10).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 35.90 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($47.27) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($24,579.95).

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.