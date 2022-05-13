Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,501,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959,806 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 4.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Unilever worth $457,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after acquiring an additional 148,297 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. 3,233,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,823. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

