Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 45,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,783. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unique Fabricating stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Unique Fabricating worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

About Unique Fabricating (Get Rating)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.