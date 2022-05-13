Unisocks Price Reaches $28,683.62 on Major Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $28,683.62 or 0.97139343 BTC on exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $1,565.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unisocks has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,523.22 or 0.99982724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00104846 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.