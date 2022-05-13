United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

