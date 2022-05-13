United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €37.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UTDI. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of UTDI stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €31.04 ($32.67). 192,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 12-month low of €26.24 ($27.62) and a 12-month high of €37.67 ($39.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

