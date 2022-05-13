United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of UNFI opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)
