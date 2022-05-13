United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of UNFI opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.51.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

