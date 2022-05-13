United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $284.01

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $284.01 and last traded at $285.65, with a volume of 21985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,281,000 after buying an additional 34,211 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after buying an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

