United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $382.33.

United Rentals stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $269.37 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.17.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

