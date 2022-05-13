United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Director Ronald E. Daly Sells 3,359 Shares

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $97,310.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $195,083.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United States Cellular stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,828. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.64. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.19%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

About United States Cellular (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.