UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

UNH stock traded up $6.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.52. 100,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,181. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

