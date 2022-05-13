Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.21. 115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 73,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTL. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $850.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137,337 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

