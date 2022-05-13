Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 184.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

