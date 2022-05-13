Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UEIC. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

UEIC stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,907. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $53.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $343.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

