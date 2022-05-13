Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UEIC. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.
UEIC stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,907. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $53.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $343.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
