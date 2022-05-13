Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UTI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of UTI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $287.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 91,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,276 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 839.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 465,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

