Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

UNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.13. 3,749,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,412. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,304 shares of company stock worth $3,114,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,820,000 after buying an additional 230,546 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Unum Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,532,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.