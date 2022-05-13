Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Sells $182,226.00 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 30,120 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $182,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,447.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
UONE stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.79.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter.
Urban One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
