US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80-$2.10 EPS.

USFD stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,695. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CL King upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

