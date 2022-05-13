US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22.

Shares of USFD opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King lifted their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 11.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.