Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.95

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 132699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of analysts have commented on USNZY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais ( OTCMKTS:USNZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1176 per share. This represents a yield of 13.44%. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

