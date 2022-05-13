Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 1,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Get Uwharrie Capital alerts:

About Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uwharrie Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uwharrie Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.