v.systems Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,494,289,813 coins and its circulating supply is 2,555,681,349 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

