VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $363.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.78. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 36.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

