Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.57). 52,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 62,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £50.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.82.

Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising steel piling and driven piling services; and drilled piling services.

