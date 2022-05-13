Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.57). 52,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 62,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.56).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £50.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.82.
