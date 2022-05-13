Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of VNDA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $560.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $78,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $38,862.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

