VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 348,711 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $45.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $167,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

