Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,987,000. Barings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,235,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $149.41 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.01 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.