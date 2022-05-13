Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $45,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.68. 29,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,995. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.98 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

