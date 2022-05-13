Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s 10th Largest Position

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 16.99% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $6,759,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $77.21. 6,864,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

