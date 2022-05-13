Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$220.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.05 million.

NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. 5,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $878.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,744,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 119,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Varex Imaging by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,409 shares during the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging (Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.