Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$220.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.05 million.
NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. 5,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $878.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $32.65.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,744,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 119,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Varex Imaging by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,409 shares during the last quarter.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
