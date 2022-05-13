Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 28,865 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $24,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

SCHD traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. 2,894,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

